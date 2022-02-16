NEW CASTLE - Citizens State Bank is pleased to announce a $5,000 non-renewable scholarship to provide financial assistance to person(s) with a bank relationship who has been accepted to, or is enrolled in, an accredited institution, college, university, or school in the State of Indiana.
This scholarship was created to reflect our commitment to our communities. As John F. Kennedy said, “Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other,” and we are proud to support the young men and women who will serve as our future leaders.
Applications are available through local high schools, online (www.mycsbin.com), or at any banking center location. Submissions are due by March 31, and the winner will be announced on or before Monday, May 16.
About Citizens State Bank
Citizens State Bank is a fourth-generation family-owned community bank and has offered a full range of financial services in central Indiana since 1873. Our mission is to help our clients, co-workers, and communities succeed. Decisions are made locally. Deposits made with us stay in our communities, becoming funds for the loans and donations that fuel economic development. Discover the difference a local bank can make. To learn more, stop by one of our banking center locations, call 888-529-5450, or visit www.mycsbin.com.
