GREENSBURG - The City of Greensburg has been awarded $118,225.75 in Community Crossing Matching Grant funds from the Indiana Department of Transportation for the 2020-21 grant cycle.
Since 2016, Indiana state has awarded $612 million in funds to support road and bridge projects throughout Indiana.
Projects that are usually eligible for funding through the CCMG include road and bridge structural preservation and American Disabiliy Act upgrades requiring chip sealing and crack filing.
“I am pleased our second entire application for 2020 was awarded, which means we can keep moving on improving the city’s transportation infrastructure," said City of Greensburg Street Commissioner Mark Klosterkemper.
"We will have these projects bid and awarded during the winter months so construction on additional street improvements can begin early next summer," he said.
Mayor Josh Marsh weighed in on the award. "I am very proud of the community’s proposal and I'm excited to see their continued investment in our infrastructure."
The locations in the City of Greensburg that will be funded by CCMG are as follows:
Full length of South Creek Drive E.
Full length of South Creek Drive W.
Full length of Amrhein Drive.
Full length of Forsythe Street.
Full length of Randall Street.
Sixth Street from Park Street to Carver Street.
