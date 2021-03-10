BATESVILLE — The Batesville City Council met Monday, March 8 and approved Resolution 3-20-21, which authorizes the submission of the COVID-19 Response Phase 3 Grant Application to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
A public meeting was held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8 for the community to review the application and provide comments.
Batesville Economic Development Director Sarah Lamping and Project Development Director for the Southeastern Indiana Regional Planning Commission Mary McCarty explained the resolution to councilmembers.
The city is applying for an $84,000 OCRA grant to provide mental health services, which includes a mental health outreach program. The program would be administered by the Batesville Area Resource Center and would provide help for people in need for mental health services as a result of COVID-19.
The grant should be awarded around April 15.
As a part of the OCRA grant, communities could apply for a small business grant program or they could pursue a type of mental health aspect.
As a result, the city is applying for an additional OCRA grant with Ripley County to fund a small business grant program. Lamping said the city was fortunate to partner with Ripley County to create the small business grant program, which would include Ripley County and the city limits of Batesville.
Two members of the Mayor’s Youth Council, Moriah Bond and Carlee Steinkamp, introduced themselves to the council during the meeting.
Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy and Kids Discovery Factory both gave presentations and provided updates to the council.
Dr. Amy Glaser-Carpenter, of Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy, provided information regarding the group’s plan to establish a skatepark in Batesville.
The group is looking to raise $400,000 for the skatepark. The city has pledged $50,000 in park funds toward the project.
Representatives of Kids Discovery Factory presented plans to establish a permanent location in downtown Batesville, which will feature hands-on learning stations and materials for children of all ages.
Kids Discovery Factory’s mission is to inspire young learners to innovate and create through exploration of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
The group is seeking a $1 million (in total) multi-year pledge of support from the city. The city and council will review the information presented and discuss the requested pledge further.
Look for additional articles about these presentations in upcoming editions of the Daily News.
Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice provided his monthly report to the council.
Financially, the city is planning to undertake three large projects in 2021 Bettice said. The city will continue to be selective of additional projects as they arise.
It has been a year since Ripley County Health Officer Dr. David Welsh attended the city council meeting to provide information about COVID-19.
Bettice said it took a year for 4,900 people in Ripley County and Franklin County to test positive for the virus. It has taken less than three months to fully vaccinate 5,000 residents in those counties.
The age requirement to apply for a COVID-19 vaccine is now 50+. Visit www.ourshot.in.gov to choose a location and schedule an appointment.
Margaret Mary Health is operating an indoor drive-thru clinic at the Batesville Street Department. The mayor said it has been working out well for the community.
The COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will remain open through at least the end of March.
Bettice thanked those who watched his State of the City Address. A link to the address can be accessed on the city’s website.
The next city council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 12 in Council Chambers at the Memorial Building.
