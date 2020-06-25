RUSHVILLE — Concerns by Rushville citizens about brown or rusty water faced the Rushville City Council members in the most recent meeting.
Mayor Mike Pavey said he has received calls about rusty water in the city. Councilman Aaron Gurley added that he had received several complaints regarding rusty water. Gurley said that most of the complaints came from District 3.
“I began noticing quite a few people stopping and speaking with me about the quality of water and service in which they were receiving at their residence through city utilities,” Gurley said. “Over a couple week’s time span, I had noticed even more of our community commenting on the quality of water. We began the conversation at the last council meeting and Mayor Pavey and I carried that conversation over to the utility board later that week.”
The City of Rushville was going to have an unbiased company look into the problem, but that was just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Those plans had to be put on the back burner.
“Efforts and work have already begun to help address this issue here within our community. We will continue in the coming weeks to address the issue and receive updates in our process as to what the next steps will need to be to find a resolution as swiftly as possible,” Gurley added.
“We appreciate all those who have reached out. We are working diligently to find out the answers we need to correct this issue long term. If anyone has any concerns moving forward I would encourage them to email me at a.gurley@cityofrushcille.in.gov,” Gurley said.
Code and Building Compliance Director Chuck Jenkins said he is working with Comcate on setting up a citizen portal attached to the city’s webpage for citizen’s to voice and report concerns or complaints. The entries will be given a case number and sent to the department in which the issue involves. The complaint can be followed and once the concern is resolved, an email will be sent.
The city hopes to launch the new system on July 6.
In new business, interest has been shown in renting shelters and the amphitheater. Although restrictions are being loosened, individuals must be aware of the number of people that are allowed to gather as per Governor Holcomb’s guidelines. All must also adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The decision on large gatherings will wait until July 28, according to Parks Director Dan Burklow. That is also the time a decision will be made on hosting fall baseball and softball leagues.
All decisions will continue to depend on the health concerns over COVID-19 and guidelines announced by Governor Holcomb.
The City Center is now open to the public with restrictions. A shield has been put in place at Carla Sharpe’s desk. All visitors must wear a mask and Sharpe will take visitors’ temperatures.
