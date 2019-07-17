GREENSBURG – The city is continuing its marketing of Veterans Way in an effort to bring more business to Greensburg and Decatur County.
As previously reported by the Daily News, Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins is looking to build relationships with businesses, specifically retailers, as he and other city officials continue their focus on developing the city and county.
“It [marketing of Veterans Way] continues to go well,” Robbins said. “I have two more conferences coming up by the end of this year that will put us in contact with large retail chains. We will continue to build relationships, but it’s a long-term process.”
Just last year, Robbins traveled to the RECon Global Retail Real Estate Convention, or what’s known by the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) as the “world’s largest global gathering of retail real estate professionals.”
When he made his return to Greensburg following that trip, he said his primary focus at those meetings centered on the Veterans Way area.
The Veterans Way project is intended to connect U.S. Hwy. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg. The second phase, which has yet to be completed, will take Veterans Way from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
“We can offer areas around I-74 that are shovel ready and in view when people drive by,” Robbins said. “I think we have some dynamic developers out there as well. We’ll have updates on that soon during next month’s city council meeting.”
Robbins has previously said he has put together information showcasing how much optimal land is available in the Greensburg-Decatur County area, and provided that information to entities during his business trips.
Robbins has also put together demographic information for business contacts he has already made, which he has said will better tell the story of Greensburg and Decatur County.
All of that will continue this year as he’ll make his way to more conventions.
“It’s the overall trend of retail and expansion,” Robbins said. “There’s a lot of property available everywhere. We’re competing with some of those larger cities with a higher population and land.”
While it’s all still a work in progress and as he has indicated is a long-term commitment, it’s essentially all about patience.
“Right now, it’s about building those relationships,” Robbins said.
