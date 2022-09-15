BATESVILLE — A discussion about possibly dissolving the Batesville City Court began recently and continued at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Councilmen decided to move forward with the drafting of an ordinance to dissolve the court, but the final decision will be made at a future meeting.
Three of the five councilmen were present and formed a quorum at Monday’s meeting. However, the dissolution of the court would remove an elected official (Judge John Kellerman) from his position so the councilmen held off on any decision-making until all five are able to vote.
“I did hear from one person myself, a resident of southern Ripley County, that suggested the Batesville City Court could be useful to the other towns in the county when dealing with local infractions,” Mayor Bettice said.
Local practicing attorney Blaine Timonera spoke in favor of retaining the court, as did Judge Kellerman at last month’s council meeting.
“In my own practice, I’ve become pretty fond of the Batesville City Court, filing as many eligible cases as I can with the city court in part because the docket list is far shorter,” Timonera said. “The other aspect is that the clients I represent here in town, in Batesville ... do not have to pay me to travel [when I utilize the city court].”
Timonera pointed out that the city court’s jurisdiction spans more than the city limits and is beneficial for local business owners and landlords.
“I think, on the potential removal of an elected official’s position, having all five council members here is a valuable thing,” Councilman Darrick Cox said.
The decision must be made by the end of this year, according to Mayor Bettice.
This discussion will continue at the next meeting on October 10.
