GREENSBURG – Members of the Greensburg City Council, the Board of Works, the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Plan Commission attended a forum Wednesday evening at City Hall to learn about the Unified Development Ordinance being considered for adoption by the City of Greensburg.
A UDO is a land-use planning regulation in which traditional zoning and subdivision regulations are combined with other desired city regulations – like design guidelines and water management – into a single document.
Having a UDO helps local governments respond better to the way development occurs and helps them to avoid passing overlapping or conflicting regulations in the future.
Making the presentation was independent consultant working with American Structurepoint K.K Gerhart-Fritz, Senior Planner for American Structurepoint Philip Roth, Group Leader Matt O’Rourke and engineer David Baird.
“This is just combining the zoning and the subdivision ordinance into one document, making things a little more user-friendly,” Gerhart-Fritz said. “It puts things in one location and eliminates some parts of things, allowing the same definitions for all the subdivision ordinances.”
Each representative took turns explaining the 18 month process, from putting together the city’s Comprehensive Plan up to when the UDO would be complete for city personnel to start using.
“The plan reflects a lot of public engagement. Many meetings were recorded, many interactions with the public and city stakeholders were taken into consideration, either one on one or in small groups,” Roth said. “But it pretty well sums up the question ‘What do we want Greensburg to look like in 20 years?’”
O’Rourke and Baird walked the assemblage through the various parts of the UDO, explaining the methods used to compile it and the results the city should expect from its use.
“There’s a lot to it,” Baird said. “We expect it to be a sizeable document.”
The UDO identifies ideal areas for new development in the city, specifically for the northwest and eastern areas of Greensburg. It also makes recommendations for the city moving forward, urging continued improvement to surface and “multimobile” transportation and improved streets and pathways.
Gerhart-Fritz said, “We’re seeing a lot of communities moving toward this (using UDO’s). I’m a big fan. It does make a lot of things easier for many users.”
After the nearly 90 minute presentation, Mayor Marsh thanked Greensburg staff and members of American Structurepoint staff for their work.
Afterward, Board of Works/City Council member Jamie Cain said he sees this as a positive move.
“It will allow our city ordinance to be more reflective of state laws in a real time basis. This ordinance will allow us to ensure contractors are clear on the requirements before they ever start a project in our community. This allows the contractor to be better prepared and understand all potential costs to a project before they start, Cain said. “I believe this will be very beneficial to our community if we draft the ordinance properly.”
