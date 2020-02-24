City finalizes right of way acquisition for Veterans Way

GREENSBURG — A milestone has been reached in the second phase of the Veterans Way project.
City Engineer Ron May recently told the Redevelopment Commission the right of way acquisition process is officially complete.
“I am happy to be able to report to you this evening we have finalized all of the right of acquisition process for the project, and we have certification from INDOT that that process is complete,” May said. “That’s an important milestone.”
The second phase of the Veterans Way project, once finished, will run from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
The Veterans Way project will connect U.S. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg.
The first phase has already been completed and included the construction of a veterans memorial and the roundabout that connect Veterans and Memorial Way.
May said he recently met with their designer, and they are preparing ready for contract documents which will be submitted in March. That would put the city in position to be eligible for a July 2020 bid letting date.
Bid letting pertains to contractors bidding their prices for the project, which takes place right before any construction begins.
“Assuming that we do have the July letting, our contractor could conceivably start work in September of this year. [If we] would have typically two to three months of good weather at the end of the year we could make some progress at that time, and then next spring when the weather gets right, get after it in a meaningful way,” he said.
The city engineer said current expectations are to have substantial completion by August 2021. Substantial completion, according to INDOT, means it would be open to traffic.
Final completion is expected by the middle of November 2021.
“That schedule is predicated upon timely payment to INDOT of our 20 percent of construction costs,” May said.
The Redevelopment Commission approved payment for the final piece of right of way needed for the second phase in the amount of $1.25 million, which was a major step in moving forward with the project back in January.
The $1.25 million will eventually be funded via TIF monies.
May has said previously he is optimistic the project will receive an 80 percent reimbursement from the Indiana Department of Transportation; however, they will have to apply for that.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
