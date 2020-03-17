GREENSBURG – The City of Greensburg has been monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, very carefully with our emergency management services, public safety and the Decatur County Health Department.
At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 in our community. However, all involved must be diligent in the fight to prevent any further spread from other communities. This is includes taking new safety measures in public buildings and limiting public traffic to city offices.
While all departments will continue to function, City Hall will have no outside, face-to-face public interactions in the Water Utilities office, the clerk-treasurer’s office or at the front desk (main entrance).
Signs are posted and doors will be locked during normal business hours.
Citizens who need something from someone in City Hall should call or email.
Residents are encouraged to use online bill pay at www.cityofgreensburg.com for water bills and permits, place payments in the drop box located in the parking lot of City Hall, or to even call the office to arrange payment.
In order to promote personal hygiene, the City of Greensburg will not be terminating service or disconnecting delinquent water meters, but will add it to the next water bill. Late fees will still be incurred.
As a reminder, bag all of your trash for pick up to keep street department employees safe.
Staying home or limiting time out in public will help reduce the risk and potential demand on the local healthcare system.
A release from the mayor’s office states the City of Greensburg is open.
“We will continue business as usual with changes in our every day life to do our part during this public health crisis. Our first and foremost responsibility is keeping our employees, our families and our residents safe and healthy [and] this is just one of the many ways we can help,” the release states.
Residents with questions or concerns may contact City Hall at 812-663-3344.
