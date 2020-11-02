RUSHVILLE - Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Rush County, Rushville City Hall will be open by appointment only until further notice.
To reach City Hall, call 932-3735. For City Utilities, call 932-4124.
To pay your utility bill, mail or use one of the drop boxes located at the rear of City Hall, the old office on west 3rd Street or the police department lobby.
Rushville Street Department
The Rushville Street Department will be closed today for Election Day. Tuesdays trash route will be collected Wednesday. Wednesdays trash route will be collected Thursday. Thursdays recycle route will be collected Friday.
Veterans dinner
The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a free ham and bean dinner for Veterans and their families from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 at South 113 (113 S. Morgan Street, Rushville). Public is welcome and free-will donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 765-561-2584.
Poinsettia sale
The Purdue Extension-Rush County is having its annual poinsettia sale. The cost is $10 each in 6.5 inch pots. Each is wrapped in gold foil and orders will be accepted until plants are sold out. Colors are red, white, pink or marble.
Pick-up is anticipated for Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Extension Office, Room 103 in the courthouse, and you can pay when you pick up the poinsettia. Checks should be made out to Purdue CES Rush County.
All proceeds go to support Purdue Extension Rush County programs.
For more information, contact the Extension Office at 765-932-5974.
Rush County Property Taxes
Rush County property taxes are due Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be closed Nov. 3 for the election. Please enter the courthouse by the west doors and a mask is required. The Clerk’s Office will be open for voting and the Treasurer’s Office will be open to pay taxes, but all other county offices will be by appointment only. Taxes may be mailed to PO Box 291, Rushville, 46173, but must be postmarked by Nov. 10. First Financial Bank and Citizens State Bank will also take taxes by check payment only. If you have questions, call the Treasurer’s Office at 765-932-2386 or via email at treasurer@rushcounty.in.gov.
FFA news
RUSHVILLE - Eight members of the Rushville FFA have earned the highest degree a member can earn in FFA, the American Degree. Kyle Bacon, Nathan Delay, Jenna Geise, Jocelyn Geise, Brittany Kuhn, Adam Leising, Hannah McGee and Karley Yager have joined an elite group of members who represent the best of the best in FFA.
Rush County Twisted Christmas
It is time to sign up for the Rush County Twisted Christmas for those that need assistance this holiday season. The one day only application process will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Danny and Linda Mathews Shelter House in Laughlin Park (1000 West Second Street). Bring IDs, income verification for all in the household and kids wants and needs. It is imperative that if your family needs assistance, you make it to this one-day event.
