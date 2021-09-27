GREENSBURG — Area residents and elected officials gathered Saturday morning at the newly remodeled City Hall building, 314 W. Washington Street, to see the various improvements and updates made to the structure.
Much applause, backslapping and handshaking went on as the ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted and “thank you” speeches were made.
What is now City Hall was built in 1955 as Billing Elementary School and served as one of the three area elementary schools in town until 2005 when it, Washington and Rosenmund Elementary were consolidated to the new facility on Big Blue Avenue. The city bought the 33,500 square feet building for $220,000 and then invested $1.2 million to remodel it.
That remodel updated the facility from an aging elementary school into a modern City Hall by installing new carpeting throughout the building and adding mostly cosmetic accents such as woodwork, classically styled furniture, and wallpapers in plaids and paisleys.
The recent remodel was accomplished by moving essential offices to the old Washington School and using that space to conduct the business of the city while the nine month revamp progressed.
The remodel entailed a new roof, the removal of room ventilators, and sealing off the outside louvers to control the humidity in the building. The boilers were removed and replaced with a new chiller and heat pumps. A completely redesigned HVAC system was installed, providing sanitized air to each room with the ability to seal off particular sections in the case of fire emergency or needed repairs.
The water service was moved from the front of the building to the mechanical room located in back of the building, and new toilet facilities were moved and furnished with hard-wired touch-free sensor units. All the toiletry fixtures were replaced with adult-height fixtures as well.
All interior and exterior lighting was replaced with LED lighting, manual controls were replaced with power saving automatic upgrades, the entire building is now protected against electrical surges, and a completely new wireless internet system was installed.
All the classically styled oak wood accents and color schemes have been replaced with xylotone laminated countertops and cabinetry, as well as brushed silver, natural stone facades and back-lit frosted glass accents to harmonize with the newly adopted logo design for Greensburg.
The project’s price tag came in at just under $4 million.
The Economic Development Corporation’s office is also in City Hall. Director Bryan Robbins commented on how the new look of the facility will impact the business of recruiting new industry and growth to the community.
“The professional look of everything really comes across well for the community and the people we will be entertaining, these companies who are considering investing millions of dollars into our community. It will allow us to put a great face forward,” Robbins said.
Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Lowe offered a favorable review.
“I love it. “she said. “I think it’s going to help us promote the city’s brand and business, and I think it will help the city as a whole. Our partners here in the building are excited as well. It was a much needed change.”
Mayor Joshua Marsh said he was incredibly excited about the remodel and how it turned out.
“I think the extensive improvement to air-conditioning and heating was badly needed, and from the aesthetic side of things it’s much brighter and cleaner,” Marsh said. “It’s much more modern in design and I think it allows us to be the corporate headquarters in welcoming businesses, foreign and domestic, as well as government leaders, to our community.”
