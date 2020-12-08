GREENSBURG - The architect chosen to oversee the renovation of Greensburg's City Hall met with the Greensburg City Council this week to discuss bids for the nearly $4 million project.
Architect Eric Ratts of DLZ Architecture, Engineering, Planning, Surveying and Construction spoke to the council, sharing with them details of the bidding process for the project expected to finish sometime in late 2021.
Ratts explained that eight separate bids were received for the project, and that upon review the project has been awarded to Construction Planning and Management, Inc. from Indianapolis.
Five alternate sub-projects were mentioned as part of the base bid: adding a fire sprinkler system to the building; extending the roof warranty to 30 years; refinishing all the doors in the main corridor of the building; patching, repairing and painting parts of the exterior facade, and replacing the metal shelving-walls in the old classrooms of the building - all for a total of $3,855,200.
"That's less than the base bid we presented two or three months ago," said Ratts.
He suggested the switching system of the building's manual generator be retained (instead of switching it to an automatic system), saving the city the additional cost of a new switching system.
CPM's President Jake Williams thanked the city for the contract and introduced his company.
CPM is a 40 year old business headquartered at 96th Street and Hague Road in Indianapolis. With 50 employees, their main work is in fire stations, schools, and not-for-profit organizations such as churches.
"We feel really comfortable with this project and we'll try to get it done a little faster than what's on the schedule. We like to be transparent, and if you want to do walk-throughs, we're good with that," Williams said.
Councilman Cain asked Williams for reassurances about the projected 175 day length of the project, to which Williams responded, "We had our general superintendent and two other people in our company look at it, and we thought it was somewhere near 22 weeks, with contingencies should other things happen. It shouldn't take a whole year to do this project."
Councilman Fleetwood expressed some concerns about the total scope of the project.
"I think there are some issues with the building we need to address," he said.
His concerns were duly noted by Mayor Marsh, and after asking for further comment from the council a final vote was taken.
Cain motioned for approval. His motion was seconded by Rick Emsweller. All voted "yes" except Fleetwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.