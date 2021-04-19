GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Board of Works met recently via ZOOM and approved multiple change orders to the extensive City Hall renovation begun in January.
A change order is a modification to the plans originally agreed upon.
The first change was a credit to the city for a sign that was agreed upon but never produced. Because the sign was never installed, Mayor Marsh asked that the $700 originally agreed upon be refunded.
The next change involved a substantial redesign of the new HVAC system in the front quarter of the building. The change included more duct-work and the movement of some of the heating/cooling units than was called for in the original design.
Mayor Marsh explained that this change resulted in an addition of almost $11,000 to the contract, but he said the additional cost was fair and merited. The order resulted in a change of the entire project completion date from July 1 to July 31, 2021, and was approved by the board.
Another change involved the continuance of the work by the company removing asbestos as the project moves forward, resulting in an additional cost of $3,882.
The next change involved all ADA, branding and way-finding exterior and interior signage being designed by Green Signs as construction continues, resulting in an extra charge of $2,565.
The final change order for the meeting was a $5,970 charge to complete electrical interior signage as well as hardware and and drywall materials.
