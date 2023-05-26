GREENSBURG – The city of Greensburg, HWC Engineering and Main Street Greensburg hosted meetings this week at City Hall to get a feeling for what local residents and business owners would like to see happen with the historic downtown streetscape, or, more accurately, the intersection of Washington and Franklin streets and Washington Street toward City Hall.
Held in two sessions, a morning session specifically for builders and owners of businesses in the area and an afternoon session for the public, the meetings were casual forums for anyone involved in the renovation to ask questions of city and engineering and design staff, and to chip in their two cents worth.
After a short presentation explaining the project, attendees were asked to weigh in on topics like lighting, bike racks, benches, trees and landscaping, banners, and even seasonal landscape features such as the potted flowers hanging from the banner and lamp poles.
Attendees were also provided with Post-it notes on which they could list their likes and dislikes of the already-refurbished south and east sides of the downtown Square.
The project involves W. Washington Street, from the Washington/Ireland intersection across Monfort Street, N. Jackson Street, Broadway Street to Franklin, and then Franklin Street as it forms the east side of the Square, all five blocks.
According to HWC Engineering Senior Project Manager Jonathan Smith, the first three blocks of the renovation will include mostly “streetscape updates like curbs, asphalt, pavement, sidewalks, trees and street lighting, perhaps with opportunities like benches and trash receptacles.”
Areas around the Square “will be more intense, with what you see on Broadway and Main Street. We want to get your feedback on what should be there,” Smith said.
Smith said that access to all of the businesses is important at all times, “especially during construction.” He advocated signing and communication so the areas involved had plenty of time to prepare and access provided during concrete installment.
HWC also addressed the issue of disability access, providing the city with “visionaries” (mock-ups) of businesses given wheelchair access.
“Parking will be an issue both during construction as well as afterwards,” Smith said. “There’s probably no way that we’re going to be able to provide additional parking, but the goal is to provide the same amount.”
Still in it the preliminary design phase, the $4.5 million READI funds-driven project is slated for completion in the spring of 2025.
