RUSHVILLE – Through a partnership with Ivy Tech Community College, the City of Rushville is launching a new Achieve Your Degree Program for interested city employees.
More than 25 city employees recently attended a presentation by Mayor Mike Pavey, Ivy Tech representative Mary Roller and Rush County ECDC staff member Leslie Shaul concerning the program.
“Rushville is the first city in Indiana to partner with Ivy Tech for this new program,” Mayor Pavey said. “From education to beautification, we are proud to be leading the way in rural Indiana.”
At no expense to the person, any city employee may take one Ivy Tech class per semester completely paid for by the City of Rushville.
Classes can either be in their area of expertise or an elective area that they would like to explore.
City employees have the opportunity to login to a specially designed Ivy Tech portal for this opportunity. Following the completion of the class with a C average or above, the employee turns their tuition expense into the city for payment.
The Achieve your Degree program is the first of its kind for municipal government and a joint effort by the City of Rushville and Ivy Tech to promote professional development and continued learning education.
