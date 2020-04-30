City moves to virtual meetings

GREENSBURG – While the city has moved to virtual meetings due to COVID-19, the public can still observe the May Greensburg City Council and Board of Works meetings via Zoom.
Zoom allows for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems.
Mayor Josh Marsh is also reminding local residents Public Access rules regarding public meetings have been altered in light of COVID-19. If you have questions about public comment, Open Door Law or any exceptions to notices, visit https://www.in.gov/pac/files/FAQs-for-Open-Door-Law-in-light-of-Covid-19.pdf.
An agenda for both meetings is available for download at www.cityofgreensburg.com.
The meetings are still scheduled for 5 p.m. (Board of Works) and 7 p.m. (City Council).
Video of the meetings will be posted to the City of Greensburg’s Facebook page and web site Tuesday.
All city public meetings were canceled for April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Items of discussion from those meetings are expected to be discussed during the May meetings.
The canceled meetings included the April 6 Board of Works meeting, the April 6 City Council meeting, the April 16 Redevelopment Commission meeting, the April 21 Water Board meeting, the April 21 Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, the April 21 Plan Commission meeting, the April 27 Airport Board meeting, and the April 29 Historic Preservation meeting.
The Daily News will provide more information on the status of public meetings as it becomes available.
