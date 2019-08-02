City moving forward on Veterans Way

GREENSBURG – The city has taken another step in the process of clearing the way for the second phase of the Veterans Way project.
In order to make way for the road, the city recently followed through with the demolition of the leasing office for Edgewater Apartments.
Earlier this year, the Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved up to $15,000 in spending out of the Veterans Way bond to demolish the apartment complex leasing office.
“The building is gone,” City Engineer Ron May said. “There is a slab of concrete there still that will be gone when construction on the road begins.”
The second phase of the road project will eventually run from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
The Veterans Way project as a whole is intended to connect U.S. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg, city officials have said.
The first phase, which is complete, included the construction of the memorial in honor of veterans and the roundabouts that connect Veterans and Memorial Way.
Construction on the second phase of the project is expected to launch next year. Earlier this year, May said the Indiana Department of Transportation did not have money left for Fiscal Year 2019, which started in July of this year and runs until June 2020.
However, funding is anticipated to be ready for July 2020. The ball is expected to begin rolling when it comes to construction next summer.
It may take approximately six weeks following the contract bid letting to have the notice to proceed, so construction could potentially begin in August or September of next year and could be completed in 2021, but may run into 2022.
Bid letting pertains to contractors bidding their prices for the project, which takes place right before any construction begins.
The city is also still addressing one final piece in the right of way acquisition process. Right of way acquisition refers to when the city purchases a piece of land from a landowner.
“There is one piece of the puzzle left,” May said in regards to right of way acquisition. “After that, we have to wait for July of 2020 for federal funding for the letting, which comes through INDOT.”
Other news
News recently broke that a new hotel along Veterans Way is in the works.
The hotel would be built just north of the small body of water located near Veterans Way with the main entrance facing the road itself.
At present, there are no specifics available regarding the size of the building or the amount of rooms it will feature. That information will be provided at a later date.
More information on the project itself will be provided at the August Greensburg City Council meeting.
The new hotel is a project of developer Jeff Whitaker.
When it comes to commercial development, this seems to be a major break for the city as they continue looking to market Veterans Way.
This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
