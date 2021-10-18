GREENSBURG — When it comes to remote worker relocation packages, the charming town of Greensburg, Indiana, is rolling out its Midwest hospitality carpet in a big way.
Because of its one-of-a-kind new incentive package, which is designed to recruit new residents that truly want to integrate into and contribute to this vibrant and eclectic community, Greensburg has been awarded the first “Neighbor Makers Award” by the remote-community connection marketplace, MakeMyMove.
In recognition, Greensburg will receive a special designation on their town page at MakeMyMove.com and custom welcome mats to gift to their new movers.
“Cities and towns all across America that understand the economic and other benefits remote workers bring with them are offering great relocation incentive packages to attract these workers, but Greensburg’s perks are especially inspiring,” said Evan Hock, co-founder, MakeMyMove. “In addition to its quality of life enhancing amenities and unmatched hospitality, Greensburg is going above and beyond to integrate individuals and families into its community in ways we have not seen before.”
In addition to offering $5,000 to offset moving expenses, the “Tree City’s” relocation package includes:
• “Grandparents on Demand” babysitting services and Grandparents Day stand-in at school provided by local couple Tami and Dan Wenning
• “Seat at the Table” invitation to Greensburg’s non-profit fundraising events, including its annual Gala in support of Decatur County Memorial Hospital
• Open invitations to home-cooked meals at neighbors’ homes
• One year membership to the town’s local co-working space
• One year membership to the local YMCA
• Free gift cards to the seasonal farmers market
• Free passes to theatrical performances at Tree County Players
• Free passes for boating and beaching at the 250 acre Lake Santee
“Greensburg has always been a welcoming community for anyone that wants to live, work and play here but with this package, we are going a step above to ensure that people have the opportunity to really embrace all that Greensburg has to offer,” said Mayor Joshua Marsh. “That is why we created an incentive package uniquely tailored to incorporate all of the amenities that makes our city special, responded to the real needs of working families and with a vision that people looking for a better quality of life can call Greensburg home.”
Tami Wenning, Executive Director of the Decatur County Community Foundation is the Grandma behind Grandparents on Demand. “Moving to a new community is hard, especially for families that need childcare,” she said. “We wanted to pitch in and contribute to the initiative and really extend a welcoming hand. Our kids are grown and we have time to give. Sometimes that’s worth more than money.”
Centrally located between Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Greensburg is the county seat of Decatur County and home to more than 13,000 Hoosier residents. In addition to its first-rate schools, Greensburg is also home to the world famous Courthouse Tower Tree, which appeared in an episode of “Ripley’s Believe it or Not.”
The growing shift to permanent remote work was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent MakeMyMove survey found that nearly 60 percent of remote workers would find a new job if employers end virtual privileges. Almost one third (29%) say that they are either “likely” or “somewhat likely” to move to a new city or town in the next 18 months while continuing to work remotely. And, while 43% cite moving expenses as a barrier to relocating, 50% of those surveyed said they would consider permanently relocating if offered $10,000 and the community has the amenities they are seeking.
For those interested in relocating to Greensburg, learn more about their relocation package and how to apply at https://www.makemymove.com/get-paid/greensburg-indiana.
