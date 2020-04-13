GREENSBURG – The city announced Globe Asphalt began preparing to mill several area streets Monday.
Over the next few days, they will begin milling the Community Cross Matching Grant streets in town to prepare for paving.
This derives from a $504,601.86 grant the city received last year.
In October 2019, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced that 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $99.2 million in state matching funds for local road projects the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.
In order to qualify, local governments must provide local matching funds. That includes 50 percent for larger communities and 25 percent for smaller communities from funding sources approved for road and bridge construction.
Streets that could soon be impacted includes the following:
• The complete length of Erdmann Road
• The complete length of Hillside Drive
• The complete length of Maple Drive
• The complete length of Elmwood Court North
• The complete Elmwood court South
• West First Street from Michigan Avenue to Home Street
• Fourth Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street
• Fifth Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street
• North Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street
• Davidson Street from Central Avenue to Montgomery Road
• West Street from Michigan Avenue to Main Street
• Monfort Street from railroad tracks to Broadway Street
• McKee Street from Broadway Street to Ireland Street
• Vine Street from Michigan Avenue to the cemetery
• Jordan Drive from Kieran Drive to the cul-de-Sac
• Tara Road from Christy Lane to the top of the hill and east of bridge
It was announced last week Greensburg would yet again receive CCMG monies, this time in the amount of $237,297.02.
According to information provided by City Hall, Greensburg locations that will be funded by the grant include:
• Portions of South Broadway Street
• Portions of West Hendricks Street
• Portions of South Ireland Street
• Portions of North Anderson Street
• Portions of East North Street
• Portions of North Lathrop Street
• Portions of North Monfort Street
• Portions of South Christy Road
• Portions of North East Street
“The 2020-2021 Community Crossing Matching Grant was one of the first items our leadership team and I worked on after taking office in January,” Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said in a statement issued to the Daily News. “I am very proud of the community’s proposal and excited to see this investment in our infrastructure. It is great to see an award for 100 percent of our ask, and I appreciate the work that went into preparing our application. I thank Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGinness and our General Assembly for their continued support of the Community Crossing Matching Grant program.”
Completion dates for the projects are currently unknown. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
