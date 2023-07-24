GREENSBURG – The city of Greensburg is making a generous offer to property owners within city limits. Through two new initiatives – the Shared Cost Sidewalk and Curb Program and the Curb Appeal Revitalization Program – local businesses and homeowners may be eligible for a little help improving their curb appeal.
The SCSC program will help applicants replace curbs and sidewalks.
After those interested fill out an application found at www.greensburg.in.gov., city staff will visit the site for inspection and measurements.
The applicant will receive notice regarding approximate cost and other relevant information.
Applicants may hire the work done by a qualified contractor or may perform the work themselves as long as SCSC program standard specifications are met.
To receive reimbursement, all receipts must be submitted to the city by Nov. 15.
Program participants will not be reimbursed if SCSC program standards are not met.
For help of a more “vertical” nature, applicants may receive reimbursement through the Curb Appeal Revitalization Program.
This program gives property owners a chance to improve the appearance and value of their properties with things like landscaping, exterior washing, painting or staining. Reimbursement for even masonry repair or things like repaired windows and lighting are possible.
To apply for the CAR program, an application and photos must be submitted to the Building Commission. A resident’s labor cost will not be reimbursed: use only licensed contractors.
After the project is complete and an inspection is made, reimbursement will be paid by the city.
“As part of the Building Planning and Zoning Office, our curb and sidewalk reimbursement programs allow residents the opportunity to invest in their properties with some assistance from the city,” Mayor Josh Marsh said. “By offering this program, we can assist in improving the walkability, safety, and appeal of our neighborhoods.”
Applications and complete information about both programs are available at www.greensburg.in.gov. Click on “City Services” and then on the “Engineering Planning and Zoning” tab.
