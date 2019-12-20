GREENSBURG — The city has reportedly reached a proposed settlement for the last parcel needed for the second phase of the Veterans Way project.
The second phase of the Veterans Way project, once finished, will run from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
The Veterans Way project as a whole is intended to connect U.S. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg.
The first phase has already been completed, and included the construction of the memorial in honor veterans and the roundabout that connect Veterans and Memorial Way.
Acquiring the last needed parcel is a significant milestone as the city has been working towards this for quite some time.
“We have arrived at a proposed settlement on that property,” City Engineer Ron May said. “The amount of the settlement is $1,250,000.”
The city engineer said the hope is to have the property secured relatively soon.
“Hopefully, by the end of January of 2020, we will have secured the property and we will be able to conclude all of the documentation for the July letting, and we should be secure in getting our project let in July of 2020,” May said.
May said he believes they are probably “over the hump” and just need to take care of making the payments for the parcel.
The Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved the settlement. The Commission also approved to pay an appropriation of $727,000. May said they are optimistic they will receive an 80 percent reimbursement from the Indiana Department of Transportation; however, they will have to apply for that.
Another appropriation is expected to occur in January.
The city missed their ready-for-contract date for a May letting earlier this year. Bid letting pertains to contractors bidding their prices for the project, which takes place right before any construction begins.
As previously reported by the Daily News, May has said construction on the second phase is expected to begin next year.
Funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation is anticipated to be ready for July 2020. That would allow for contract bid letting in July. It may take approximately six weeks following bid letting to have a notice to proceed. With that said, construction could begin in August or September of next year.
Project completion could occur in late 2021 or early 2022.
Earlier this year, the city cleared way for a portion of the road following the demolition of the Edgewater Apartments leasing office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.