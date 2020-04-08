GREENSBURG — The City of Greensburg is again a recipient of Community Crossing Matching Grant funding.
In recent years, the grant has helped fund numerous road projects across the city. Now, more are on the horizon thanks to the $237,297.02 grant the city has received.
The Community Crossing Matching Grant program provides funding to cities, towns and counties across the state to make improvements to local roads and bridges, according to representatives from the city. Community Crossings is a partnership between INDOT and Hoosier communities, both urban and rural, to invest in infrastructure projects that catalyze economic development, create jobs, and strengthen local transportation networks.
The state has awarded $612 million in grant monies since 2016.
According to information provided by City Hall, Greensburg locations that will be funded by the grant include:
• Portions of South Broadway Street
• Portions of West Hendricks Street
• Portions of South Ireland Street
• Portions of North Anderson Street
• Portions of East North Street
• Portions of North Lathrop Street
• Portions of North Monfort Street
• Portions of South Christy Road
• Portions of North East Street
“The 2020-2021 Community Crossing Matching Grant was one of the first items our leadership team and I worked on after taking office in January,” Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said in a statement issued to the Daily News. “I am very proud of the community’s proposal and excited to see this investment in our infrastructure. It is great to see an award for 100 percent of our ask, and I appreciate the work that went into preparing our application. I thank Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGinness and our General Assembly for their continued support of the Community Crossing Matching Grant program.”
It was also announced in October 2019 Greensburg would receive $504,601.86 as part of the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.
Those monies are also anticipated to be used for various projects consisting of mill, overlay, curb ramps and road patching where it’s needed.
City Engineer Ron May offered some insight on the grant.
“To be eligible for CCMG, the City of Greensburg must have a current pavement asset management plan,” May said. “An integral part of the asset management plan is to rate every block of every street in the city once every two years. Based upon the rating for each street segment, the paving program is developed based upon the greatest return for the expenditure made for a particular street segment. The above street segments were selected from the current rating of our streets.”
The city says along with the construction related to CCMG, there will also be street paving that will be completed mid-spring or early-summer this year. All work is scheduled to begin when COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted.
“I am happy the entire application submitted was awarded, which means we can move quickly on improving the city’s transportation infrastructure,” Greensburg Street Commissioner Mark Klosterkemper said. “We have started the bid process. We should be taking bids and awarding the contract at the June Board of Public Works meeting to the successful low bidder. A notice to proceed will be issued within three weeks, and the contractor can start by July 1. By following this timeline, the projects should be completed by the end of October. Combined with the completion of 2019 CCMG projects this year, it will be the most pavement maintenance performed in one year within the City.”
The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.