GREENSBURG — The City of Greensburg has been awarded a grant to help local businesses retain jobs.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced this week that 13 rural Hoosier communities will receive $1.96 million in federal grant funding through the new COVID-19 response program.
Decatur County and Greensburg continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. At present, there have been 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Decatur County.
To assist the community with the COVID-19 repercussions, Greensburg will receive $250,000 to provide loans to local small business owners who are LMI or to retain LMI (low-to-moderate income) jobs. According to the state, the funds will be processed through the local economic development revolving loan program.
“When we were alerted that OCRA was shifting priority to helping businesses, I knew that Greensburg needed to apply for as much funding as possible,’ Mayor Joshua Marsh said in a statement to the Daily News. “Our small businesses continue to struggle, and I am hopeful that we can provide some relief in this time of need. As the state continues to mandate closures, the Decatur County Commissioners and I continue to be in contact about ways we can help both residents and businesses.”
Marsh also said this is just one of the ways that he and his team are advocating for the community daily. The mayor also added there are “great” organizations throughout the community that have stepped up, and they can now add this grant to their COVID-19 response toolkit.
“I am glad to be a part of the team and bring some economic stimulus money to Greensburg,” Marsh said. “I wish to thank Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and OCRA Director Jodi Goldman for their support of Greensburg in our time of need.”
Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins also spoke about the importance of the grant.
“The EDC is proud to work with the City of Greensburg and OCRA to facilitate the revolving loan fund and to help our local businesses weather these tough times,” Robbins said. “It’s was a great combination of having the infrastructure in place and acting quickly that allowed the city to capitalize on an opportunity, and it’s some good news that our community’s been needing. There’s plenty of more work to be done, but it’s nice to get a win.”
Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Emsweller said he applauds the rapid action taken by local leaders and the state.
“This is welcome news to many of our businesses who in more ways than one make our community unique,” Emsweller said. “Over the last month, the Chamber has spoken with many of them and we know the need is real and becomes more critical as time marches on. While this is a start, we know we have a long way to go and we know big efforts are underway locally to restore our community. The Chamber encourages everyone to do their part by supporting and buying from local businesses.”
Many local businesses can be found in downtown Greensburg on Main Street. Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Susan Burkhart said COVID-19 has had a “huge” impact on the city’s small businesses and how they operate.
“This revolving loan will help alleviate some of the financial struggles our Main Street has suffered, and help prepare them for the future,” Burkhart said.
According to OCRA, in March, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 20-05 that allowed the OCRA to redirect Community Development Block Grant funds to assist with COVID-19 needs based on guidance from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). On April 1, the COVID-19 Response Program launched and, over the course of two weeks, received 108 Letters of Need, totaling an estimated $23 million in requests, the state department said.
“After setting up weekly calls with our local elected officials and Main Street organizations, I was able to hear how quickly we needed to provide funding to assist with rising medical needs and to save jobs and small businesses,” Lt. Governor Crouch said. “Our rural communities are truly the next economic frontier and we have to do all we can to ensure they survive this crisis.”
Officials from OCRA offered a similar sentiment.
“Our rural communities are feeling the effects of COVID-19 and need immediate support to ensure that critical services and supplies, as well as economic recovery resources are available,” Jodi Golden, Executive Director of OCRA, said. “These are the first of many projects we hope to fund through this new program.”
The city says more information, requirements, details and the application process will soon be made available as guidelines are established.
The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
