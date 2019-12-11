GREENSBURG – There will be a change to the start time of school on Fridays beginning next year, Greensburg Community Schools announced during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Next year, each of the school buildings, include Greensburg Elementary School, Greensburg Junior High School and Greensburg High School, will start 30 minutes later every Friday. The school district says that will be the only day of the week affected by the change.
“This time is very important because it will be used by the staff for instructional improvement,” Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter said. “It will allow them to collaborate in various teams to address curricular demands that require time to properly plan and implement.”
Hunter also said they are hoping that by making parents and guardians aware of this in advance, it will ease any stress caused by the later arrival.
“We take the loss of instructional time very seriously, so we hope you understand how important this need for collaboration is for our educators,” Hunter said. “The start times will be communicated numerous times before the beginning of next school year. There are no changes in the start time for the remainder of this school year.”
Currently, the school day at Greensburg Elementary School typically lasts from 8:10 a.m. until 2:50 p.m., the Greensburg Junior High School day runs from 7:40 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the school day at Greensburg High School runs from 7:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.
It was also announced during the school board meeting that Rick Acra (Class of 1965) and Bob Williams (Class of 1941) are the 2019 inductees into the Greensburg High School Hall of Fame.
The ceremony and dinner will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at Greensburg High School.
As for donations made to the school corporation, $709.56 was donated by Fraternal Order of Eagles for GES nurse clinic supplies, $50 was donated by Pam and Daniel Pratt to GJHS archery, $500 was donated by GHS Big Blue Boosters for GJHS athletics, $250 was donated by Tree City Tool to the GHS robotics team, $400 was donated by Wade and Teresa Fenley to the GHS robotics team, and $300 was donated by First Baptist Church to the GHS robotics team.
The next regular Greensburg Community Schools board meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Greensburg Central Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.