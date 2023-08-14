GREENSBURG – Early last month, it was announced the developers for a Veterans Way housing development had backed out.
City engineer Ron May said the city received very little information regarding why the original developers were no longer interested, “they simply told us they were withdrawing from the project,” he said.
The Redevelopment Commission is in the process of finding a new developer, according to May, who added, “they have not abandoned the project and I seriously doubt that they will.”
The city has contacted at least two prospective developers, May said, and are exploring alternatives to move development forward.
There’s no definite timeline when the housing development project will resume. May said he knows the city and Redevelopment Commission want to resume the project as quickly as possible.
“Hopefully, in the next month or two they’ll be able to identify some way to move that project forward,” he said, adding that Greensburg needs new homes “We really have very little inventory,” he said.
As for other development along Veterans Way, May noted that much of the property is privately owned but indicated there’s an apartment complex being constructed between Veterans Way and the Westridge subdivision.
The Redevelopment Commission also owns land along Veterans Way which they’re actively marketing, according to May.
