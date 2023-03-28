RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new opportunity for area residents being called the Grow with Us program.
Grow with Us is an introductory garden program but is not limited to first-time growers, according to Rushville Parks Assistant Director Kathi Jackley.
Grow with Us is a collaboration between the Rushville Parks Department, Rush County Soil & Water, Purdue Extension Rush County and the citizens of the community.
It's made possible by the Rita Yager Memorial Ag Fund, a grant through Rush County Community Foundation.
"We will be having a series of hands-on educational programming with our next session at 6 p.m. April 6," Jackley said. "We will be talking about ways to start a garden without tilling."
The sessions will take place at Carol Jenkins-Davis Park on the city's east side; attendees should use the Fifth Street entrance, near the back side of St. Mary's School. In the event of rain, the program will be moved to the Mathews shelter at Laughlin Park.
Subsequent sessions will take place at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Carol Jenkins Park and will involve working on the community garden.
In May, participants will prepare the community garden in Carol Jenkins-Davis Park for planting.
June will focus on learning about composting and setting up a compost bin.
In July, those in attendance will learn about pests and pest management.
In August, participants will start talking about cover crops, weed control and soil health.
The program will conclude in September with information about how to attract pollinators and the use of native plants.
These classes are open to all ages, but minors will need to be accompanied by a parent.
To register, email Jackley at programs@cityofrushville.in.gov or text 765-969-5966.
