RUSHVILLE – Starting at 10 p.m. Sunday, city utilities will begin flushing the entire distribution system. This is expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
The city utilities is notifying customers that during the periods of flushing there will be a possibility of Red Water, which is high in iron and manganese, getting into the customer’s water systems. Red Water can stain clothing and make water appear unpleasant to drink or bathe.
During this flushing period, all areas of the city can be affected. A defined list of areas and times cannot be accurately projected due to the change in flushing procedures and data collection requirements needed.
The purpose of this preventive maintenance program is to ensure that the water distribution system is clean and in good operating condition. Each section of the main and each individual hydrant will need enough water at a high velocity to ensure adequate cleaning. Also, rust and other particulate matter that has settled inside the piping will be removed and cleaned.
This flushing will help maintain adequate chlorine levels for disinfection throughout the city, adequate pressures and minimize the effects of Red Water.
Our goal is to ensure that the customers of Rushville have a safe and adequate supply of drinking water. If there are any questions, call the City Utility Office at (765) 932-4124.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.