RUSHVILLE – Water discoloration continues to be a concern in Rushville. City officials are aware of the problem and are working to find a solution. The issue is in several areas around the city. City officials have been working to identify the cause and take the necessary steps to rectify the problem.
“In all city services, we strive to Lead the Way in Rural Indiana. The water issues that we are facing obviously do not align with that statement. Although we aren’t proud, we understand there is a problem. It is our duty and responsibility to own the issue,” Mayor Mike Pavey acknowledged. “The customers of the local utility are not just customers; they are our community. We are doing everything in our power to bring the highest quality water to you and your family. You have my commitment that these issues will be resolved.”
In a statement released from the city officials, early investigation leads to a two-fold problem.
One is the aging utility system with a high iron buildup. This rust causes the water to be brown, orange or light yellow.
The second problem is a high concentration of manganese in the city system causing the water to appear muddy, purple, dark brown or blackish.
Efforts by local officials have been put in place like valve replacements, exercising the valves and flushing hydrants.
At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dave Harvey of Water Solutions Unlimited gave an update to the council members. The company opened in 1987 and works with communities throughout the state of Indiana and surrounding states.
Earlier this week, Water Solutions Unlimited installed a new chemical feed system. This will introduce sodium permanganate into our water system that will attach to manganese and filter it out of the water.
Harvey told the council members that a difference has already been noticed in their test numbers in just 12 to 14 hours of use.
City Utilities also hired HWC Engineering and they are doing an audit of the water and wastewater systems. After the study is done, HWC will make recommendations for moving forward.
Customers can help get messages to city officials by using the new complaint system Comcate, implemented in July. This system allows city residents to voice concerns and ensure that the complaint is seen by multiple sets of eyes. Individuals can find this on the city’s website at cityofrushville.in.gov.
