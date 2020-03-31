GREENSBURG – All city public meetings have been canceled for April, Mayor Joshua Marsh announced Tuesday.
Any city business needing to be discussed will be addressed in the May public meetings. Those dates are available at http://www.cityofgreensburg.com/calendar.html.
Notices are being posted at all City Hall entrances, as the building is still closed to the public during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The canceled meetings include the April 6 Board of Works meeting, the April 6 City Council meeting, the April 16 Redevelopment Commission meeting, the April 21 Water Board meeting, the April 21 Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, the April 21 Plan Commission meeting, the April 27 Airport Board meeting, and the April 29 Historic Preservation meeting.
As of press time Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,565 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories, with 65 Hoosiers dead as a result of the virus.
In total, 14,375 tests have been reported to the ISDH as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Decatur County had a total of 48 cases as of press time Wednesday.
According to the ISDH, Marion County had the most cases at 1,117.
Other totals from nearby counties are: Bartholomew (13), Franklin (39), Jennings (17), Ripley (33), Rush (5), and Shelby (19).
A complete list of counties and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in each is available at coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated at 10 a.m. daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.