GREENSBURG — Clarity Pregnancy Center recently received a $145 donation from businessman Norm Schlemmer. A successful developer and community leader who has taken an active role in steering many local not-for-profit organizations, Schlemmer believes in giving back to his community.
He is donating proceeds from the first weekend of the month at Buggy Bath Car Wash to help Clarity tell the community what they do.
“People don’t know who they are, and they do really great things, so I believe in helping,” Schlemmer said.
A 501©(3) not-for profit organization that operates thanks to the generosity of donors, Clarity is staffed primarily by a small, devoted group of volunteers.
Clarity offers a multitude of free and low-cost services vital to the health of young families in a six county area, including ultrasound scans, material subsistence, and even counseling.
Clarity’s “I Decide For Me” program is aimed at educating and empowering youth with truth, facts, data and non-judgmental environments to learn about sexual risk avoidance. “I Decide For Me” provides relevant and age appropriate evidence-based mentoring programs for three key development areas: Sixth grade, middle school, and high school aged youngsters.
Clarity Pregnancy Services Education Director Tracy Pike has two successful adult children, a boy and a girl, so she has firsthand experience guiding youngsters through the often dangerous maze of pre- and post-puberty maturity.
“We talk to young people and try to teach them how not to be a Clarity client,” Pike said. “We have a curriculum that complements the Indiana state standards of health for Optimal Health Outcomes. So in other words, it’s holistic health. We’re not just trying to prevent people from getting pregnant or having an STD, but we are teaching the importance of long-term holistic and sexual health.”
Clarity has professionally trained speakers reaching out to schools in the Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings and Shelby counties, sharing the “I Decide For Me” programs with children just experiencing puberty.
“In the sixth grade, we’re helping kids get familiar with their bodies – never bringing guilt or shame – and having conversation with them that their parents are not,” said Pike. “I mean, nobody ever sat me down and explained it clearly! Parents, even today, don’t feel comfortable enough with that topic to talk with their kids.”
Pike emphasizes the importance of teaching value to her students.
“When you teach a kid that he or she has value, they learn quickly that respecting their own health is very important,” she said.
Also teaching them boundaries and how to articulate those boundaries is another important facet of the Clarity educational program.
“We also teach them that their past choices don’t necessarily affect their future behaviors. Not all students have been sexually abstinent until marriage, but instead of teaching them they are bad we simply accept and offer them choices that keep them healthy and help them to make choices that are more holistically healthy,” she said.
Parenting “Parents entirely underestimate the importance of their conversations with their children,” Pike said.
Pike admits that most adults today were not exposed to the truth about sexual health simply because of the nature of the topic; parents are uncomfortable with their children as sexually active beings, and therefore avoid the subject.
“Children want to hear their parents talk about this, and they’ve have never had a harder time doing it,” she said.
Pike admits that parents are a difficult group to reach, as are college age pre-adults.
“We revise our curriculum every few years because things are changing,” she said.
People age 18 through 25 are a difficult age group to reach and they are most involved in the dating/mating game, she explained.
“They are the ones who become our clients. They don’t expect a pregnancy or an STD, but are the age group most likely to experience those issues,” she said. “We’re constantly keeping our fingers on this generation and help them make their way to healthy adult lives. That’s not easy, but it’s worth it. All in all, our message is, ‘Hey, we’ve made it through puberty! If we did it, so can you, and this is how!”
Pike encourages parents to visit www.claritycares.org/i-decide-for-me and take a look at the “I Decide For Me” program.
“Most of the people who come through our doors are not excited to be there, admittedly,” said Pike. “We are all about educating them before they find themselves in a surprise jam that’s going to adversely affect the rest of their lives. We’re trying to prevent them from having to be Clarity clients!”
Clarity Decatur County Center Manager is Missi Maschino and she can be reached at 812-222-0367 or missi.maschino@claritycares.org.
