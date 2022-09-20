GREENSBURG - Wiliam Clark, contributing writer to Chicken Soup for the Soul, will be at Rainbow Books & Gifts in downtown Greensburg from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, October 3.
In their brand new book "Miracles and the Unexplainable," released roughly three weeks ago, Chicken Soup for the Soul published Clark's phenomenal experience while he was pastor at Waldron United Methodist Church.
"Only God knows why I had a special spiritual connection with Norman," Clark said regarding Norman Richey, a friend and church member at Waldron UMC.
Richey was a World War II veteran who fought at the Battle of the Bulge. His wife, Joyce, was a former resident of Greensburg.
Clark has five inspirational books including his new novel, Smoky Mountain Rising, The Day That Changed Everything.
His new novel is thought-provoking because the timeline is this October through December.
"My short story collection, A Walk on the Sunny Side, is still popular and includes six Indiana stories," Clark said.
While at Rainbow Books, he will also have his story in Chicken Soup for the Soul's, "The Magic of Cats."
