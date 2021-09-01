GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Daily News is pleased to welcome new staff writer Josie Clark to the team.
Clark attended North Decatur Jr. Sr. High School in Greensburg then moved to Indianapolis to attain a journalism degree from the University of Indianapolis. Born in Batesville, Clark’s ambitions led her to resume her presence in the city and serve the local community.
Managing Editor Kevin Green is eager to share Clark’s perspectives and experience with Daily News readers.
“Josie exceeded our expectations during the interview process and I’m confident she will continue to do so,” Green said. “We were looking to add an energetic, ambitious person and this match made sense for our team and our community.”
After the SARS Co-V2 pandemic shocked the global community, many local newspapers combined resources as a way to counter a pandemic-related decline in advertising revenue. Greensburg, Batesville and Rushville found themselves in that situation last year.
Green said finding a reporter to cover the Batesville area proved to be a challenging task.
“The candidate had to be a local, earnest self-starter who can make connections that will lead to the continuing success of the newspaper,” he said. “Finding that person in Clark has all the hallmarks of success. Both the newspaper and our newest reporter anticipate a noticeably increased presence in the Batesville area.”
“I wrote for my high school and college newspapers and have always wanted to give something back to my community,” Clark said. “I’m excited to continue my professional journey by covering Batesville area news and I look forward to meeting local business and community leaders.”
Clark has managed Wolf Theaters since she graduated college in 2018 and intermittently worked in restaurants, but said she believes her true calling is in service of others. She hopes reporting the local news will fulfill that desire and allow her professional education to continue.
