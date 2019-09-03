CLARKSBURG — The annual Clarksburg High School reunion was held Aug. 17 at the Clarksburg Fire Department.
The reunion started at 6 p.m. and was well attended.
A delicious meal was provided consisting of fried chicken, baked pork loin, gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, a mixed salad with four kinds of salad dressing. Bottled water, tea or lemonade were available to drink, with a selection of cookies for dessert.
A prayer was offered by James Burris before the meal started.
A meeting after the meal began with all present standing and pledging allegiance to the United States flag. Afterwards, classmates who had left us during the past year were honored. They were Helen Jean Bokelman, Tom Carroll, Mary Vail, Arnold ( Ink) Bokelman, Fred Deiwert and Marge Geis. A moment of silence was held in their honor.
Also honored were veterans of the armed forces who have served our country.
Both of the schools songs were sung and led by former cheerleaders, with the guests singing with them.
A roll call of the various graduating classes was made. George Bayliss of the Class of 1947 was the oldest graduate present. Earl Richardson had travelled the farthest having travelled 600 miles to the reunion, and Bob Brown had travelled 300 miles to the reunion.
A 50/50 drawing was held with Alice Kirschner Nehring winning $59.
Door prizes were also awarded by the winning numbers on the tickets the guests had been given upon arriving.
A brief history of the Clarksburg School was told by George Morgan.
There were approximately 65 persons attending the reunion.
Volunteers of the committee for next year’s reunion were named, and the date was set for Aug. 22, 2020.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.