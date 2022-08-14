RUSHVILLE — Thirteen is an important number for students. That is the number of years, including kindergarten, that it takes for a student to complete their trip to graduation day.
Although some students might think that these 13 years take forever, the time will go fast. Students can use this time to prepare for the work force, military service or their next level of education.
This year’s freshman class, the Class of 2026, have hit that mark of the most vital years as students move toward young adulthood.
The freshman class at Rushville Consolidated High School met August 11 at the Laughlin Center for a program presented by Jostens. The Commit to Graduate program was presented by Jeff Pope and Jason Pope from Jostens.
The Commit to Graduate program is an initiative to address the student dropout rate across America. The program encourages students to strive for their high school diploma and set a goal for the next stage of life.
The program encourages students to “Begin with the end in mind.”
In the end, the combined effort of students, parents and educators is to:
- Lower the dropout rate
- Encourage a sense of pride for self and school
- Open the door to all students’ futures
- Create a support system
- Engage communities and business partners
- Increase parent involvement in schools
At the end of the program, the students in the Class of 2026 signed a banner to make the commitment to reach graduation day. The banner will hang in the hallway at RCHS for the next four years as a reminder to the students of the day they made the commitment to graduate.
