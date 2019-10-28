GREENSBURG – Heather Comer’s Family and Consumer Science class at Greensburg Community High School will soon start a project that will assist those currently battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
Comer will use a grant for the project that is associated with World Cancer Day. The project calls for students to budget and implement a product that helps comfort individuals with cancer.
Thanks to a $500 grant from McDonald’s of Central Indiana, Comer’s class will be making portacath pillows, or seatbelt covers, to help with comfort for those who need chemotherapy.
According to the National Cancer Institute, a portacath is a device used to draw blood and give treatments including intravenous fluids, drugs, or blood transfusions. The port is placed under the skin, usually in the chest.
From Comer’s class, Kayla Kelso, described the project in detail while fellow classmate Brenden Stanley spoke about the class’s previous projects and how the community’s support has made many of their efforts possible.
Decatur County Community Hospital CEO Rex McKinney, Nikki Reed from DCMH’s Cancer Care and Infusion Service Department, and nurse Annie Wilkison helped celebrate receiving the grant.
“The goal is to make at least 50 of these portacath pillows with the hope of making up 100 of them,” Comer said. “The grant will help us with getting materials, and we’ll be making these until the money runs out.”
Comer said she applied for the grant approximately two months ago, and was surprised when she received news that her class is the grant recipient.
“They give this out to one teacher in Decatur County, and I didn’t think in a million years I’d be chosen for this,” Comer said.
GCHS Principal Grant Peters lauded Comer and her class for their creative thinking and for pursuing a project that will help people.
“Mrs. Comer’s class impresses me because they always look outside the box for projects, and this project in particular will help those going through a difficult time,” Peters said. “I’d also like to thank McDonald’s and DCMH for supporting our high school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.