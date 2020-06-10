RUSHVILLE - Damage from the severe storms of June 3 continue to hamper the ability to visit East Hill Cemetery in Rushville.
At this point, the cemetery is still closed. With the downed trees and hanging branches, it is still not safe to have visitors at the cemetery.
There were a total of 25 trees that were either blown down or had large limbs damaged from the storm. The cemetery workers and volunteers are working to take down the damaged trees and collect loose limbs around the grounds.
The damage is significant and the cost to remove trees, replace trees and monument repair will be high, according to Julie Newhouse. The total cost is still being assessed and a fundraiser in the future may be needed to help fund the clean-up and restoration effort.
Volunteers have already worked through last weekend to help clear downed branches and pick up decorations that were blown off grave sites.
East Hill asks for patience as the clean-up process continues. Due to the dangers that may still exist at the cemetery, walkers and bicyclists are asked to honor the request to stay out of the cemetery until further notice.
