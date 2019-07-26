GREENSBURG – Results of the Decatur County Solid Waste Management District's "Community Clean Up Challenge" were recently announced to a small gathering of not-for-profit volunteers and directors, as checks for first and second place were distributed local not-for-profit organizations New Directions and Meals on Wheels.
Both organizations won $250 for participating, but $1,000 was awarded to New Directions for first place and $500 was awarded to second place Meals on Wheels.
"Both teams did such a phenomenal job that it was hard to pick first and second place winners because they're both winners in our eyes," said Decatur County Solid Waste Management District Director Brittani Saunders.
With the popularity of #trashchallenge and #trashtag motivating people across the globe to get out and clean up the world around them, Saunders saw the potential a little closer to home.
Inspired by a social media post by Arizona educator Byron Román, Saunders began working to develop a contest here hoping to see teams sign up to clean up their community.
“We always have a lot of great cleanup efforts here in Greensburg,” Saunders said in an interview in early May. “I want people to broaden out, to think about the whole county. I want you to go out to Clarksburg, New Point, St. Paul, Westport. I want you to go out into the community, not just Greensburg.”
So, focusing on pride of home and community, local residents in two teams took part in the challenge, improving a Letts playground and a small park in the community of Burney.
There were only a few simple steps to be part of the Community Clean Up Challenge. Putting together like-minded individuals willing to put in a few hours of cleaning up, each team called Saunders at DCSWMD to register.
The DCSWMD provided garbage bags and Saunders coordinated disposal plans for the gathered trash; the Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department provided new pea gravel.
“I didn't want it to be hard, especially time consuming or cost prohibitive,” Saunders said. “I just wanted it to be something easy that made people think about what they're doing.”
Teams identified the Letts playground and the Burney park as focus points for their efforts, secured approval from the owners/caretakers of the property, and then provided the necessary elbow grease.
Participants were urged to take a “before” and "after" photo of the area.
Wanting the judging to be fair, Saunders chose an independent group of community leaders to make the decision, and the rest is history.
The Meals on Wheels team included Diana Robbins, her husband, Rocky, and grandson, Carson; Greensburg Main Street Director Terrah-Annie Nunley, Brian and Debbie Coy. They turned Letts' "Sad Park" into the "Happy Park."
Using the Letts' Volunteer Fire Department's water truck, all of the playground equipment was power-washed and repainted. Weeding and mulching revived some of the flower beds. New, easy-to-care-for plants were planted, graffiti was scrubbed off, and new pea gravel gave everything a fresh and clean look.
In the New Directions camp, the team of Marilyn Davis, April Richards, Jessie, Leslie and Femi Straight, Heather Stonebraker, Samantha Goodfellow, Allie Jamison, Payton Scudder, Mya Kessler and Cheyenne Patrick picked up trash in Burney along the roadside near the stone bridge, pulled debris out of drainage grates, fought ants, cleaned playground equipment, and scrubbed mold and mildew off baby swings and wooden park benches. Pea gravel was added to monkey bar and swing clearings, and then fresh paint (donated by Sherwin Williams) was brushed on to all the playground equipment.
"When we received the pictures from each team, we were just blown away," said Saunders. "The work that these teams accomplished in such a short time was amazing. They really put some thought and some serious work into two parts of our county that needed some TLC, and it was a difficult decision choosing an overall winner because both groups here today are winners!"
