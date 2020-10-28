GREENSBURG – Decatur County Clerk Adina A. Roberts would like to assure voters that on Tuesday, Nov. 3 there will be a General Election.
“Voters will have the opportunity to vote at their assigned voting precincts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as the Indiana state law requires,” Roberts said.
Roberts said she wants to put a stop to the rumors that there won’t be an election Tuesday.
“This rumor is simply untrue, and we look forward to seeing voters at their normal voting precincts on November 3rd beginning at 6 a.m.,” she said.
GREENSBURG POLL LOCATIONS
GREENSBURG 1: First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway St., Greensburg
GREENSBURG 2: Knights of St. John 312 S. Wilder St., Greensburg
GREENSBURG 3: First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway St., Greensburg
GREENSBURG 4: Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder St., Greensburg
GREENSBURG 5: Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder St., Greensburg
GREENSBURG 6: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Rd., Greensburg
GREENSBURG 7: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Rd.
GREENSBURG 8: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Rd.
ADAMS/ST. PAUL: Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster St., Saint Paul
CLAY: Clay Township Fire Department, 8433 W. County Road 100 S., Greensburg
CLINTON: First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway St., Greensburg
FUGIT: Clarksburg Fire Station, 6645 N. County Road 700 E., Rushville
JACKSON: Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. County Road 700 S., Greensburg
MARION: Millhousen Fire Station, 7935 S. County Road 250 E., Greensburg
SALTCREEK: New Point Community Building 8041 E. County Road 195 S., Greensburg
SANDCREEK NORTH: Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. County Road 700 S., Greensburg
SANDCREEK SOUTH/WESTPORT: Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main St., Westport
WASHINGTON: Greensburg Public Library, 1110 E. Main St., Greensburg
