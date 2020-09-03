GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds area voters that Tuesday, Oct. 5, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election.
You may register from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the clerk’s office on the second floor of Decatur County Courthouse or you may register online at www.indianavoters.com 24 hours a day until midnight Oct. 5.
"I would like to encourage everyone to check out the State of Indiana website www.indianavoters.com," Roberts said. "It is a public site that can register you to vote, update your voter registration, verify your voter registration, find your polling location, review candidates on my ballot, obtain an absentee application and track the progress of your absentee ballot."
ABSENTEE VOTING
The General Election is quickly approaching. Roberts reminds registered voters there are several options available to them if they find themselves unable to vote during voting hours (6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3).
Absentee voting by mail is one option. To receive an absentee ballot you must first request an absentee application form in person, by telephone, online, by mail or by email.
An absentee application can be submitted to the clerk’s office online, in person, by mail or via email.
Absentee voting by mail or by Traveling Board may be requested through the State of Indiana’s website (www.indianavoter.com) or the forms are available through the Decatur County web site (http://decaturcounty.in.gov/election-information).
The county web site will not submit the form for you; you must print and submit it yourself.
Printed forms may be mailed, faxed or emailed to the clerk’s office.
The mailing address is: Decatur County Clerk's Office, ATTN: Absentee Voting, 150 Courthouse Square, Ste 244, Greensburg, IN 47240.
The email address is: absentee@decaturcounty.in.gov or clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov.
The vote by mail deadline is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22.
ABSENTEE VOTING IN PERSON
Voting in person begins Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the Greensburg City Hall gym, 314 W. Washington Street.
Absentee voting in person hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Two Saturday opportunities are also being made available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
The deadline for absentee voting in person is noon Nov. 2.
Voters will be required to provide state-issued identification to vote in person.
ABSENTEE VOTING BY TRAVELING BOARD
The Decatur County Clerk’s Office is currently accepting absentee applications to vote by Traveling Board. This method is for a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person, a voter with disabilities to vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at voter place of confinement within Decatur County.
The first day for Travel Board voting is Oct. 15 and that continues until the deadline date.
You may obtain the vote by Travel Board absentee application by contacting the clerk’s office at 812-663-8223 or by logging onto the State of Indiana’s web site at www.indianavoter.com or the Decatur County web site at http://decaturcounty.in.gov/election-information.
Printed forms may be mailed, faxed or emailed back to the clerk’s office.
The last day to submit an absentee application to vote by Travel Board is noon Nov. 2.
ABSENTEE VOTING BY MILITARY/OVERSEAS
You may obtain the military/overseas absentee application by contacting the clerk’s office or by logging onto www.indianavoter.com or http://decaturcounty.in.gov/election-information.
Also, military personnel should be able to go to their base commanding office and get absentee forms as well.
Printed forms may be mailed, faxed or emailed back to the county clerk's office.
Military/overseas voters do have the option of voting by mail, fax or email. Mailed ballots would need to be requested as soon as possible.
The last day to submit an absentee application for military/overseas is noon Nov. 2.
Questions about the voting process may be directed to your county clerk's office.
Phone numbers for the clerk's offices in the Daily News coverage area are:
• Decatur County: 812-663-8223
• Franklin County: 765-647-5111
• Ripley County: 812-689-6115
• Rush County: 765-932-2086
