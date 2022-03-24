GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds area voters that in accordance with Indiana Code 3-10-2-2 a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, May 3, with polls open for voting from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Registered voters within Decatur County have the option of going to any of the 11 Vote Centers listed below on Election Day.
Vote Centers
Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, Saint Paul
Clarksburg Fire Station, 6645 N. CR 700 E., Rushville
Clay Township Fire Dept., 8433 W. CR 100 S., Greensburg
Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Rd., Greensburg
First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg
Greensburg Public Library 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg
Knights of Street John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg
Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg
Millhousen Fire Station, 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg
New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Westport
More Info
Vote center plans do not cross county lines, so if you are a registered voter of Decatur County you must choose any of the locations listed above to cast your vote.
You must be registered to vote. If you are unsure of your voter status you can check it at www.indianavoters.com. If you are not registered you have until Monday, April 4, to register to vote for the May 3 Primary Election.
Early voting is still an option.
"We will have early voting at the Greensburg City Hall again this year to allow everyone to maintain a safe distance," Roberts said.
Early voting starts Tuesday, April 5, and will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition, there will be two early voting sites on the last two Saturdays prior to the election. Those will be announced at a later date.
Absentee applications are currently being accepted for Vote by Mail and for Traveling Board.
"We will not be sending absentee applications out automatically, so if you wish to receive one please log onto www.indianavoters.com or email the clerk's office at voter@decaturcounty.in.gov," Roberts said.
Call the Decatur County Clerk's Office at 812-663-8223 and select option 5 to have an absentee application mailed to you.
