GREENSBURG - This year's Primary Election is scheduled for May 3 and Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts, the county's chief election official, recently shared several dates area voters should keep in mind.
First, anyone who intends to vote must be registered.
"If you have previously voted in the most recent elections you are already registered and there is no need to re-register at this time," Roberts said. "If you have moved and need to update your voter registration please do so by the
deadline date of Monday, April 4, 2022."
Eligible voters can log on to www.indianavoters.com to register or call the clerk’s office at 812-663-8223 and request a form be mailed. Roberts suggests you call between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or email your request to clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov.
VOTING BY MAIL & TRAVELING BOARD
The Decatur County Clerk’s Office is now accepting absentee applications to vote by mail and by Traveling Board.
A voter that wishes to use this service must request an absentee application by one of the following methods:
• Log on to the Decatur County website at www.decaturcounty.in.gov;
• Log on to the Indiana State sebsite www.indianavoters.com to download the form and mail it to the clerk’s office;
• Email the clerk’s office directly at absentee@decaturcounty.in.gov; or,
• Call the clerk’s office at 812-663-8223 (choose option 5) during the previously mentioned business hours to have a form mailed to you.
"We will not send these absentee applications out automatically, they will need to be requested at each election cycle," Roberts said. "Absentee applications will be mailed after a request is made. These applications will need to be returned back to the clerk’s office so we can place you on our mailing listing for ballots."
VOTE CENTERS
Vote Centers will be used for the Primary Election and will be operational from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are 11 Vote Centers available for the voters of Decatur County. They are located at:
• Bruner Event Center 100 N. Webster St., Saint Paul
• Clarksburg Fire Station 6645 N. County Road 700 E., Greensburg
• Clay Township Fire Dept. 8433 W. County Road 100 S., Greensburg
• Community Church of Greensburg 1427 W. Vandalia Rd., Greensburg
• First Christian Church 425 N. Broadway St., Greensburg
• Greensburg Public Library 1110 E. Main St., Greensburg
• Knights of St. John 312 S. Wilder St., Greensburg
• Letts Fire Station 4474 W. County Road 700 S., Greensburg
• Millhousen Fire Station 7935 S. County Road 250 E., Greensburg
• New Point Community Building 8041 E. County Road 195 S., Greensburg
• Westport Community Building 205 W. Main St., Westport
SATELLITE VOTING
With the recently adopted Vote Center Plan any registered voter within Decatur County can go to any of the above listed locations on Primary Election Day.
The new plan also includes two additional early voting sites. There will be two Saturday early voting (satellite voting) locations available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 and April 30 at the following locations:
April 23
• Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington St., Greensburg
• New Point Community Building; 8041 E. Co Rd 195 S., New Point
April 30
• City of Greensburg, City Hall, 314 W. Washington St., Greensburg
• Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main St., Westport
Anyone with questions about any aspect of the voting process may contact the Decatur County Clerk's Office at (812) 663-8223.
