GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina A. Roberts recently shared the following primary election reminders and updates.
The county clerk's office is currently accepting absentee applications to vote by mail, and will continue to do so until May 21.
There are several ways of requesting an absentee ballot:
• Online at www.indianavoters.com
• Download the form from www.decaturcounty.in.gov
• Call 812-663-8223
• Or email clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov for your request.
The Traveling Board is available from Thursday (May 14) until June 1. Those persons interested in voting via the Traveling Board may request the forms in the same way as described above.
SATELLITE VOTING CENTER
Due to the COVID-19 threat, the Decatur County Election Board has decided to implement a satellite voting site for in-person voting, which begins May 26.
The satellite voting location is the Greensburg Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue.
Roberts said that due to the shorter length for in-person voting, the satellite voting site will have liberal voting hours:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26, 27, 28, and 29
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30
8 a.m. to noon June 1 (last day).
"This means there will be no in-person voting at the Decatur County Courthouse," Roberts stated in a news release received by the Daily News. "All in-person voting will be at the satellite vote center. This location will allow plenty of social distancing due to the COVID-19 restrictions."
ELECTION DAY
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the primary election originally scheduled for May 5 was moved back to June 2.
There will be voting on June 2 at voting locations throughout Decatur County. Voting hours are, as always, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are two changes of polling locations for Adams Township/St. Paul and Jackson Township.
Adams Township/St. Paul has been moved to the Saint Paul Gym, 202 E. School Road, to allow for a larger voting area for social distancing.
Jackson Township, formerly Waynesburg Christian Church has been moved to Letts Fire House, 4744 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg. This move was made due to lack of workers needed for a full staff at this location, according to Roberts, who noted this move is permanent.
Candidates
This is a presidential election year, and choices on the ballot will range from the highest office in the country to state convention delegates.
Contested races at the local level Decatur County voters will decide or help decide include:
For U.S. President, Republican ballots feature incumbent Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld. On the Democratic ballot are Joe Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang. Several of these candidates have officially withdrawn their candidacies but qualified for and remain on the ballot.
U.S. Representative District 6, where (R) incumbent Greg Pence is being challenged by Mike Campbell, and those voting a Democratic ballot will choose between George T. Holland, Jeannine Lee Lake and Barry Welsh.
There's also a contest race for Republican Precinct Committeeman in Greensburg 5 featuring Gregory Clapp and A. Bryce McCullough; and in Washington Township where Melanie Nobbe, Candee Redelman and Donald Wall are competing for the office.
Eighteen people are on the ballot hoping to go to serve as a delegate to the Republican State Convention; voters will be asked to select 10 of them.
They include Don Bates, Gregory Clapp, Donna Dean, Cleo Duncan, Brenda Dwenger, Edward Dwenger, Michele Dwenger, Randy Frye, Nathan Harter IV, Charlie Hocker, Joshua Marsh, A. Bryce McCullough, Melanie Nobbe, Christian A. B. Rust, Donald Wall, Charity Wilder, John Williams, and Kristen Williams.
Questions about the 2020 primary election may be directed to the Decatur County Clerk's office at 812-663-8223.
