GREENSBURG – With the November 8 General Election fast approaching, Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds area voters that Thursday, October 27, is the last day to submit early voting or absentee application requests to vote by mail.
“We will no longer mail out any ballots after October 27th,” Robert said. “You can request an application to vote by mail on www.indianavoters.com or call the Decatur County Clerk’s office to request an application. Keep in mind you may have to come to pick up the application since the deadline is this Thursday to receive them back.”
In Decatur County, early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Decatur County Courthouse, on the first floor in the early voting office.
Early voting also continues in Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties. Call the county clerk’s office with any questions about when and/or where.
If voting in person, be sure to have a valid government-issued photo I.D. with you.
Roberts reminds Decatur County voters there will be two voting location open Saturday, October 29: One at the Decatur County Courthouse and the other at the Westport Community Building.
Voting hours Saturday are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Voting related questions should be directed to the county clerk in the county in which you reside.
In Decatur County, call 812-663-8223.
In Franklin County, call (765) 647-5111.
In Ripley County, call (812) 689-6115.
In Rush County, call (765) 932-2086.
