GREENSBURG – Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds area voters this is the last full week for in-person early voting at the Greensburg City Hall Building.
Voting officials are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.
The early voting location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, as well.
Early voting ends at noon Monday, Nov. 2.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, which is election day.
“If you have previously requested an absentee ballot by mail we ask that you vote that ballot and mail it back in as soon as possible,” Roberts said.
Mail in ballots must be received by the clerk’s office by noon Nov. 3.
“We ask if you have already requested an absentee ballot by mail that you vote that ballot instead of going to early voting. You have already requested a type of voting and ask that you continue with that method,” Roberts said.
The Traveling Board will go out this week with scheduled appointments, but there are stipulations that must be met to have them visit your home.
1. The voter must be homebound with an illness or injury.
2. The voter must be a voter that is caring for a confined person at home, or
3. The voter has disabilities that may not be able to enter the voting poll.
The Traveling Board has been instructed not to enter voters’ homes unless it is absolutely necessary due to COVID-19 concerns.
“If a person is able to leave their home we ask that you please try to go to your voting polls,” Roberts said.
For information about in-person voting times and locations outside of Decatur County, call the applicable county clerk’s office.
