GREENSBURG – Decatur County Clerk Treasurer Brenda L. Dwenger was recently honored at one of the largest gatherings of county officials and employees in the state, the Association of Indiana Counties’ Annual Conference, which was held Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in Orange County.
The 61st annual conference offered county officials a wide variety of professional development courses as well as opportunities to network with their peers.
State officials provided updates on pertinent issues facing county government and key officials including rural services, jail management, firearms training, options for archiving and digitizing documents, alternative energy and collaborative management.
A member of the State Treasurers Association, Dwenger is responsible for a block of 18 counties in the southeastern district including by Decatur, Brown, Harrison, Switzerland and Dearborn counties.
“When the county treasurers have issues in their office, they bring those issues to me and I help them deal with them,” Dwenger said. “I make sure these issues are taken to the state so that if any far-reaching things might need to be addressed on a state level, they have all the information they need to solve those issues.”
Dwenger explained that one of the current questions up for consideration is the issue of appropriate color coding of yearly tax documents.
“The state is considering adopting a generic form for the whole state. They want to adopt a color code for each year across the state, and I am voting against that,” Dwenger said.
Explaining that the issue was a matter of organization and customer convenience, she said, “It sounds like something silly, but it’s not. If there’s a line at the desk in my office of people with tax documents in their hands waiting to be processed and I see a wrong color, I can save them the time of waiting through another line because they have the wrong documents. It’s very important for me to save them time, and us as well. No one likes to wait in a line, and I’m interested in making the process, and their lives, as easy as possible.”
Dwenger, currently a candidate for the office of Decatur County Clerk Treasurer, was recognized with a certificate of appreciation for “exceptional leadership and devoted service to the Indiana State Treasurer’s Association and the citizens of Indiana.”
