GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Clerk’s Office will reopen to the public on Monday, Nov. 16, by necessary appointment only.
According to Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts, a necessary appointment is anything that must be done in person such as obtaining a marriage license, making a child support payment in cash, etc.
"Our office has made great strides to make our services more accessible online so I encourage the public to use these services," Roberts states in a news release. "Please go to the at decaturcounty.in.gov page to see if your service request can be achieved online."
The county clerk said all requests for documents of any kind will be mailed and in-person pick up is no longer an option until further notice.
Appointment request can be made by calling 812-663-8223 or emailing Clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov.
Roberts offered a word of thanks to everyone for their patience during the difficult situation we all find ourselves in.
