GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital recently received the Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project Certificate at the Critical Access Hospitals Convening Meeting.
The Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project improves the quality of care provided in critical access hospitals by increasing quality data reporting by CAHs and then driving quality improvement activities based on the data, according to a press release from DCMH.
Through this project, DCMH took the opportunity to look at their own data and measure their outcomes against other CAH’s in the state. The sharing of data provides participating hospitals an opportunity to partner with one another to improve patient outcomes and quality of care, the hospital release states.
The State Office of Rural Health commended all Critical Access Hospitals in rural communities for their dedication and commitment to making rural life healthier and for their emphasis on compassionate care. Indiana’s Critical Access Hospitals have made a significant positive impact on the communities they serve and rank fifth in the country among top performing states.
– Information provided
