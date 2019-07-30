GREENSBURG – A man facing several local charges was sentenced Tuesday.
According to Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan Harter, Joey Hersley was convicted and sentenced July 30, 2019, in Decatur Superior Court before Judge Matthew Bailey on seven separate cause numbers.
Hersley pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 Felony, in the first cause, and nonsupport of a dependent child, a Class C Felony, in the second cause, for a total of 15 years executed at the Indiana Department of Correction.
The remaining cause numbers consisted of an additional two years on supervised probation.
The offenses Hersley plead guilty to include possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy in three separate causes, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.
Hersley’s total sentence for the seven cause numbers is approximately 17 years, Harter indicated.
– Information provided
