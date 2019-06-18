Clifford is Middle School Principal of the Year

GREENSBURG — Matt Clifford has been named the District 10 Middle School Principal of the Year by the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP).
Clifford is the principal at Greensburg Junior High School.
District 10 consists of Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Jennings, Ripley, Rush, Shelby and Union counties.
The Indiana Association of School Principals is a not-for-profit, professional association serving more than 2,900 building level administrators in the state of Indiana.
Clifford has been principal of the local middle school for six years, but has been in the education field for 19 years.
“I’m honored, obviously, but it wasn’t anything I was expecting,” Clifford said. “Any time you’re recognized for something it is the combination of a great organization. I couldn’t have done it without the great people I have around me.”
Within the Greensburg Community School Corporation, the sentiment has been echoed in the past that it all comes down to focusing on the needs of students.
“We look at what students need today,” Clifford said. “As long as you keep students at the forefront, that’s when we all succeed.”
Clifford said his family has played an important role in his successes.
“There are a lot of hours that I’m not with them,” Clifford said. “It’s a little bit of a sacrifice, and they’ve been a tremendous support.”
Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter lauded Clifford for receiving the award and his motivation to make Greensburg Junior High School the best it can be.
“Congratulations to him for being recognized and for all he’s trying to accomplish over at the school,” Hunter said. “It’s a tough job, especially at the middle school level. We’ve seen improvements at the school, and that makes for a good learning environment.”
According to the IASP, District Middle School Principals of the Year are elected by their peers. One principal is honored from each of the 12 districts. From these 12 District Middle School Principal winners, one is chosen as the 2019 State Middle School Principal of the Year.
The state winner will be announced at an awards celebration in November.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
