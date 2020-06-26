GREENSBURG - The Decatur County United Fund has awarded $10,000 to the Decatur County Community Healthcare Clinic through the $150,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant.
Daily News readers may remember when Clinic Director Rosie Stier, RN, appealed in late May to the Decatur County Commissioners and the Decatur County Council for help in resolving the 2021 budget deficit of almost $13,000.
“We work with patients in Decatur County who have no insurance. Instead of paying the $130 plus cost for the doctor or dentist office call, they can come to us for $5 a doctor’s visit and $10 for the dentist,” she said.
Stier explained that patients who are on Medicaid are not eligible for treatment at the clinic, but patients whose income falls within 150 percent of poverty level are eligible for services.
The clinic employs a part-time staff of three nurse practitioners, an RN Clinic Director (Stier), a secretary, a treasurer and a janitor.
“Dr. McCullough is our Medical Director, and several doctors in the county, as well as several local dentists, see patients there. They are supported by funding from the Decatur County Council and from generous individual and business donations. They have received generous donations from the United Fund as well, but unfortunately, because of the tough business climate, United Fund will not be able to supplement their income as generously for 2021 as in the past,” Stier said.
“We feel our need is going to increase because of the current health crisis and also because so many breadwinners are out of jobs currently,” Stier continued. “Many that don’t have insurance end up going to the emergency room. We see patients with chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes to get their medications, and if we are not here I can see many of them simply not getting their medications at all and losing toes, feet and even entire limbs as a result.”
"These grant dollars will be used to expand clinic hours to address the healthcare needs of those uninsured or underinsured due to Decatur County’s jump in unemployment from 2.8% in March to 24.6% in April," said Decatur County United Fund Director Joane Cunningham. "This grant is made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Decatur County United Fund is a member."
Applicants may apply for assistance through the COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant and receive up to $10,000. They must be a nonprofit organization that provides health and human services in Decatur County and have an immediate need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grantees must address a goal in education, health, or income; have an output they are working towards, and provide measurable outcomes.
Grants are reviewed by a grant team consisting of United Fund Board President Jayne McCleland, United Fund Treasurer Brad Schutte, and Executive Director Joane Cunningham. Other key partners include Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning, Board President Daryl Tressler, and Alex Sefton, Resource Development Director. Also serving on the committee is Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh and Decatur County Commissioner Rick Nobbe.
For more information, contact Cunningham at unitedfunddc@etczone.com or 812-663-3342.
